Visakhapatnam: LPG gas tanker overturns in Parawada Pharma City, officials alerted

In a horrific incident, a LPG gas tanker overturned in Parawada Pharma City in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place near Indian Oil Corporation and the police are trying to lift the gas tanker. However, the gas continues to leak. Meanwhile, the electricity supply was cut off in the area where the tanker overturned.

The authorities alerted companies in the area where the tanker fell and the employees working the nearby companies and denizens were asked to leave the place as part of precautionary measures to avoid danger and only the engineering authorities were there doing the rescue operations.



The incident is said to occur in the morning and the authorities have been trying to lift the tanker based on the capacity of the gas tanker. However, as they were lifting the tanker, the tanker got a hole, and the gas is leaked around a 500-meter radius and the technical team has called the fire engine and clearing the gas leakage.