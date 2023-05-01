Visakhapatnam: Manohar stresses need for united fight to defeat YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said special focus will be laid on the development of North Andhra in the party’s election manifesto and creation of employment opportunities for the youth.

Measures will be taken to prevent fishermen from migrating to other places, he said.

At a media conference held here on Sunday, Manohar called for a united fight to defeat the YSRCP in 2024 polls and make Andhra Pradesh ‘YSRCP-Vimukt’ State.

He pointed out that the State has been pushed to a complete backwardness and that progress has come to a grinding halt for the past four years. “In the guise of welfare, the ruling party is fooling people. Such a scenario should not be repeated,” he said.

Referring to the recent meeting of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, Manohar said several issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh were discussed during their meeting. “Let us come together to defeat the ruling party and make the State a YSRCP-Vimukt Andhra Pradesh,” he invited all the parties. Terming Visakhapatnam as a peaceful city, Manohar said YSRCP leaders were keen on disturbing the tranquility of the city by grabbing lands and looting resources. “The Chief Minister has been putting off his much talked about shift to Visakhapatnam and now it is scheduled in September,” he pointed out.

Even as the YSRCP leaders claim that ‘Jagananna Nuvve Ma Nammakam’ garners overwhelming response, Manohar said at the ground level, it paints a different picture as people have lost faith in the government and are unlikely to repose it in the next elections.