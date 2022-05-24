Visakhapatnam: Mayor launches mobile veterinary ambulance

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari along with VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala launched the veterinary ambulance service initiated under Dr. YSR Sanchara Pasu Arogya Seva at Thotagaruvu in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced a number of schemes for farmers and as a part of the endeavour two veterinary ambulances for each constituency were allotted. Already, 175 veterinary ambulance services were launched in the state in the first phase and 165 more vehicles would be pressed into service in the second phase, the Mayor added.

She said keeping in view the travails of farmers in taking their livestock to the veterinary hospitals that are located far away, the CM has launched the mobile veterinary ambulances. She exhorted the farmers to make better use of the facility. A toll-free number 1962, can be utilised for any information or service.

The Mayor further said the ambulances were well equipped to conduct blood and dung tests to diagnose the cause of the disease.

Veterinary department regional joint director Ramakrishna, deputy director Karunakar Rao and others were present on the occasion.