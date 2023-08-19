Live
Visakhapatnam: Medicover doctors perform rare surgery
Highlights
Visakhapatnam : A team of Medicover doctors performed a rare surgery in Visakhapatnam.
According to the hospital sources, a 36-year old patient was admitted to Medicover Hospital and doctors identified that the patient has fluid in lungs (pleural effusion) probably due to Tuberculosis. Pulmonologist Dr Sudheer Tale diagnosed the patient and referred Dr Karthik Chandra, robotic and laparoscopic surgeon, for surgery. He performed VATS (Thoracoscopic ) decortication surgery, where all the fluid around the chest was removed along with a layer of tissue, which was preventing lung expansion. The patient recovered completely and was discharged in four days.
Dr Karthik Chandra and Dr Sudheer Tale briefed the media about the surgery.
