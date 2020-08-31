Visakhapatnam: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao assures stringent action against accused

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raj met Dalit youth Karri Srikanth, whose head was tonsured at Big Boss fame Nutan Naidu's residence, at his house here on Sunday.



After interacting with the victim, the Minister assured that the government would take stringent action against the accused involved in the case. The Minister further told Srikanth that the government would provide an outsourcing job and financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. The Minister handed over Rs 50,000 to Srikanth. He stated that all steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Adeep Raj, who accompanied the Minister, said the policed acted swiftly and arrested seven people in connection with the incident of Dalit youth. Apart from the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to Srikanth, the MLA said the government would provide a house site, job and financial assistance. The MLA flayed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for shedding crocodile tears on Dalits issue. He also pointed out that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was silent over the Dalit issue because Nutan Naidu's a close associated of 'Mega' stars family.