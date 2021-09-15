Visakhapatnam: Mr Instagram, Miss Instagram contest

Visakhapatnam: For those having more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, 'Mr Instagram and Miss Instagram AP 2021' is a platform to showcase their skills.

The show provides an opportunity for the well-groomed men and women who are well versed in both Telugu and English.

Among other events, ramp walk, talent round will be organised wherein Tollywood and Bollywood actors will act as judges.

Apart from the top three winners in both men and women categories, top 10 subtitles will be awarded to the shortlisted contestants in both the genders. Entries for the event should reach the organisers by September 25.

Organised by VBHAS Movies and Entertainment, the winners will also get a chance to grab movie offers and take part in international events. For details, contact 9912999949.