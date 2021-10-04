Visakhapatnam: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao reaches out to accident victim

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has come forward to admit a person who met with a road accident near Lagisettipalem in Sabbavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The incident happened when the minister was on his way to Bhuvaneshwari temple at Sabbavaram mandal.

Witnessing the accident, the minister halted his convoy, reached out to the victim G Ramu, a resident of Peda Narava village, Chodavaram mandal and helped him in getting shifted to King George Hospital.

The victim was shifted to the hospital in the police 'rakshak' vehicle that formed a part of the minister's convoy.

The minister assured possible support to the victim's family members along with providing quality treatment.