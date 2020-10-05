Visakhapatnam: NCC officer B Sreenivasa Rao bags Major rank

Visakhapatnam: GITAM NCC officer Capt B Sreenivasa Rao received Major rank in NCC as per the orders issued by NCC Director General (DG), New Delhi.



For the last 15 years, B Sreenivasa Rao has been serving as NCC officer at the institution and trained around 6,000 students to get NCC certificates. A total of 15 NCC cadets got the opportunity to serve in defence services and several students participated in national and international campus under his able guidance. He received the Best Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Award consecutively five times.

The institution's president M Sribharath and VC K Sivaramakrishna appreciated Sreenivasa Rao for his achievement. They presented the Major rank to the NCC officer.