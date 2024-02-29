Visakhapatnam: NSTL trident gets inaugurated

Visakhapatnam : Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a model display arena (NSTL Trident) which is one of its kinds in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Trident was developed by scientists, officers and staff of NSTL and inaugurated to public display on the eve of National Science Day.

Trident aims to bring awareness to various products through scale-down models and to raise patriotic spirit among students, employees and the general public.

Director General (NS&M) Dr Y.Sreenivas Rao inaugurated the trident in the presence of the Director, NSTL and GVMC zonal commissioner.

The Director General emphasised the relevance of bringing awareness to such world-class systems developed indigenously and motivated students to take up challenging scientific jobs to make the country self-reliant in critical technologies.

Director Dr.Abraham Varughese, S.Madhu Kran, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Hymavathi were present.