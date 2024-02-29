Live
- Annual webinar on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 begins at CDM
- BRS wants Revanth to be CM for five years, fulfil promises
- Gas cylinder subsidy has turned into bogus scheme: BRS
- BRS Powerpoint presentation to public reps during ‘Chalo Medigadda’
- Visakhapatnam: ‘National Science Day’ celebrated
- Modi will become PM for third time with NDA crossing 400 seats: Karuna Gopal
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad stable today, check the rates on 28 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024
Just In
Visakhapatnam: NSTL trident gets inaugurated
Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a model display arena (NSTL Trident) which is one of its kinds in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Visakhapatnam : Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a model display arena (NSTL Trident) which is one of its kinds in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Trident was developed by scientists, officers and staff of NSTL and inaugurated to public display on the eve of National Science Day.
Trident aims to bring awareness to various products through scale-down models and to raise patriotic spirit among students, employees and the general public.
Director General (NS&M) Dr Y.Sreenivas Rao inaugurated the trident in the presence of the Director, NSTL and GVMC zonal commissioner.
The Director General emphasised the relevance of bringing awareness to such world-class systems developed indigenously and motivated students to take up challenging scientific jobs to make the country self-reliant in critical technologies.
Director Dr.Abraham Varughese, S.Madhu Kran, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Hymavathi were present.