Visakhapatnam: Officials to act tough against violators of Covid-19 norms

Visakhapatnam: Monitoring the hotspots to prevent the spread of the coronavirus gains equal importance as the district administration prepares for the third wave with required infrastructure in the hospitals.

In connection with this, the district administration is laying special focus on tourist spots in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic.

Scores continue to visit tourist areas daily in Visakhapatnam after the partial curfew hours got eased. However, with many trying to ignore safety protocols, district officials are making wearing of masks mandatory and blocking the entry of those without a mask.

Unmindful of maintaining social distance, crowds started to gather at many tourist spots, including Beach Road, Kailasagiri, Rushikonda and Araku Valley.

Similarly, shopping malls, commercial outlets and other eatery places across the district are witnessing rush.

Of all, Beach Road stands out in drawing crowds as it is being frequented by visitors from all over the district and across the States. Officials concerned say that most of them are not even bothered to wear masks.

The State government has already directed the authorities to impose a fine of Rs 100 among those who fail to wear masks across the State.

As the negligence in public has increased of late, authorities concerned are now focusing on issues that help curb the spread of the pandemic.

Along with other municipalities, rules are being tightened in the GVMC jurisdiction. As a part of the surveillance, checkpoints will be set up in the coastal area from the Coastal Battery junction to the Park Hotel along the Beach Road.

The officials concerned are largely focusing on commercial complexes, shopping malls and business units. Clear instructions were issued not to allow customers into the premises without a mask. Authorities have warned that owners will be fined between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 if they find anyone shopping at malls without wearing a mask. Instructions were also given to close down shops that violate Covid norms for two to three days.

Orders were issued to the vendors, shopkeepers to wear a mask, including the wholesale markets, vegetable markets and fruit markets.