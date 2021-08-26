Visakhapatnam: Outsourced employees demand pending salaries

Visakhapatnam: Demanding immediate payment of their salaries, outsourced employees of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam staged a dharna here on Wednesday. Boycotting their duties and raising slogans, they staged the protest against temple authorities. About 83 outsourced staff perform duties within the temple jurisdiction.

The contractor has not paid salaries for three months to the staff. With this, they boycotted their duties and expressed anguish over the attitude of the authorities.

Meanwhile, temple officials had discussions with the staff that such protests should not be held without permission at the temple premises and that it was not appropriate to cause inconvenience to the devotees.

Later, temple executive officer MV Surya Kala assured that the issue would be resolved within ten days. She said the funds were not released as the contractor had not submitted the bills and relevant documents and the temple was ready to pay the bills at the earliest.

The EO said one-month salary will be credited to their accounts within 24 hours. Responding to it, the outsourcing employees felt happy and resumed their duties in the afternoon.