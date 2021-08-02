Visakhapatnam: Padayatra planned to push for completion of pending projects

Visakhapatnam: Many projects in the state have been kept pending for 30 years, said BJP state president Somu Veerraju.

At a round table conference held here on Sunday that focused on 'North Andhra city projects -- resources and challenges', Somu Veerraju said he will carry out a padayatra, demanding completion of projects. He demanded that the state government should speed up and complete the pending projects in the state as early as possible.

Further, he said the Centre had recently given Rs 11,000 crore for the Polavaram project, but the state government asked to allocate more funds.

"If the state government can spend Rs 64,000 crore on welfare schemes, is it not important to allot funds for cultivation and other important projects," asked Somu Veerraju.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said 'factional' politics has come into play ever since the YSRCP came to power in the state. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders who joined BJP were being attacked.