Visakhapatnam: Police rescues abducted man within in 12 hours, six accused arrested

The police have arrested six members over the Kidnap of Rakesh, which took place on Tuesday morning at Venkozhipalem Ayyappa Temple within twelve hours. Jangini Pitchaiah of Nujendla in Guntur, Prasad of Kottaroddu-Chennai, Venkatesh of Tatichetlapalem, Kiran Kumar of One Town, Tarun Kumar of Bhimili, Bangari Shankar of Relliveedhi were among the arrested.

According to CI Ramanaiah, Shri Ramu Rakesh MVP Colony Sector-4 took Rs. 18 lakh from a man who hails from Kadiyam of East Godavari under pretext of providing job by keeping his uncle Pitchaiah as guarantee. Months passed but Rakesh has not shown any job. With this, Pitchaiah decided that if Rakesh was handed over to that person, there would be no pressure on him. Rakesh was summoned by Venkozipalem for Ayyappa Puja on Tuesday morning. When Rakesh arrived at spot, Pitchaiah along with five other followers forcibly loaded him into a car and drove off. Rakesh, who had gone to the temple, did not arrive for a while and his brother Sairam lodged a complaint with the MVP police.

Rakesh sent information from his phone to his family members that he was being taken in a car after crossing the toll gate. Vigilant family members told police. The police sent the information to the East Godavari district police and detected the destination of the car through GPS tracking. The car was apprehended with the help of local police when it reached Kadim in the evening. The accused were brought to Visakhapatnam at night were remanded.