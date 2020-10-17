Visakhapatnam: PPE kits, sanitisers distributed to cops

Visakhapatnam: As part of free distribution drive in times of coronavirus pandemic, Hima Humanitarian Association gave away PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, gloves and pamphlets to police personnel here on Friday.

The representatives visited III Town police station and distributed the kits to police including ACP (Law and Order) Kulasekhar, III Town CI Korada Rama Rao and SI Dharmendra. Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar and VIMS Director Dr K Satya Varaprasad took part in the programme.

Hima Humanitarian Association president Vanapalli Ravi Kumar and general secretary T V D Das participated in the programme.

They said a rally was scheduled on October 19 from King George Hospital to various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to create awareness about plasma therapy.