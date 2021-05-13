Visakhapatnam: Preparations underway for Chandanotsavam

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements are in place for the year's biggest annual festival 'Chandanotsavam' which will be celebrated on Friday at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.

Keeping the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, Simhachalam Devasthanam has decided to celebrate the 'Nijaroopa darshan' on a low key.

Following the government orders, devotees and VVIPs will not be allowed for the darshan.

As per the tradition of the temple, the Chairperson of the Devasthanam P Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju will have the first darshan of the deity in Nijarupam.

Silk clothes will be offered to Lord Narasimha Swamy on behalf of the government. Only a few staff members will be allowed with special passes for taking part in the festival.

Even members of the trust board and special invitees are also not allowed on the day of Chandanotsavam.

The rituals will be performed with a limited team of archakas and temple staff. However, a live telecast of the rituals performed at Kalyanamandapam will be facilitated through a YouTube channel, said Executive Officer of the temple M V Suryakala.

The clay urns (matti kalasalu) were examined for the 'Sahasra Ghatabhishekam' to be conducted on Friday. The EO made suggestions on the arrangements to be made at the temple during the festival.