Visakhapatnam: Railway crew lobby to enhance cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) inaugurated its new railway crew lobby with a modern crew management system (CMS) facility at its R&D yard.

By enabling railway crews to directly take charge of loaded trains from the port’s receipt and dispatch yard, this facility will streamline operations, minimise delays, and increase crew availability and mobility. The state-of-the-art lobby includes a dedicated crew controller office and well-equipped dedicated restrooms for railway employees. This investment by the port aims to significantly enhance cargo handling, storage and dispatch operations.

On Tuesday, the facility was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway Manoj Kumar Sahoo in the presence of the CEO of Adani Gangavaram Port and senior officials from the port and the railway sector.

The management of the port said, “This investment underscores our unwavering focus on continuous improvement and our commitment to playing a vital role in India’s thriving logistics sector.”