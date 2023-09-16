Visakhapatnam: Railway officials clean up beach stretches

Visakhapatnam: Armed with gloves and caps, railway officials belonging to various departments joined hands to clean up beach stretches in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

As a part of the activity, a rally was taken out at RK Beach to build awareness about shunning single use plastic for good and keeping the environs clean.

The beach clean up activity was taken up in connection with the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' observance of Waltair Division.

Encouraging the employees to contribute their part in the endeavour, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad administered a pledge to the gathering and took part in the human chain formed as a part of the programme along with other officials.