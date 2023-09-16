Live
- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Railway officials clean up beach stretches
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Armed with gloves and caps, railway officials belonging to various departments joined hands to clean up beach stretches in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
As a part of the activity, a rally was taken out at RK Beach to build awareness about shunning single use plastic for good and keeping the environs clean.
The beach clean up activity was taken up in connection with the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' observance of Waltair Division.
Encouraging the employees to contribute their part in the endeavour, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad administered a pledge to the gathering and took part in the human chain formed as a part of the programme along with other officials.
