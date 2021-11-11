Visakhapatnam: RINL bags Energy Efficient Unit Award

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) bagged the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award in recognition of its efforts towards energy conservation.

The award was presented by the Confederation Indian Industry at the GBC National Award competition held for Excellence in Energy Management in virtual mode in the month of August.

Speaking on the occasion, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt commended the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant collective for the unique achievement and mentioned that it reflects the commitment of the workforce towards conserving energy. He exhorted them to achieve international benchmarking in energy consumption, one of the key parameters in the steel making process.

RINL was awarded the National Energy Leader Award for the third time for winning the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award consecutively for four years from 2017. Also, the organisation was awarded the Most Innovative Project Award for interconnection of LD gas holder one and two. The organisation implemented various measures such as improvement in PCI injection in Blast Furnace-1, installation of roof top solar system, improvement in GETs power generation and improvement in total fuel rate in BF-3 which helped in conserving the energy. The team members were felicitated by the CMD on Wednesday.