Visakhapatnam: RPF responds quickly recovers lost bag, wallet

Visakhapatnam: Railway Protection Force(RPF) personnel displayed commendable work by tracing out the lost luggage and valuables of the passengers and handing over their belongings to them in a short span of time.

During their routine inspection of B-8 coach of train no.22204 Duronto express LSI/ RPF PR Bisoyi and ASI/ RPF P S Narayana with staff retrieved a laptop bag from berth No.71. A complaint in Rail Madad regarding the loss of the same luggage was registered. Connecting the complaint, G Shantan Kumer, complainant approached the RPF and after due verification, the bag containing a laptop, a mobile phone worth Rs 60,000 was handed over to him.

In another incident, a mobile phone was retrieved at RPF post, Araku. A complaint was received to RailMadad regarding the same at Araku railway station waiting hall. Based on the complaint, SIPF/G Praju with staff recovered the mobile phone and handed it over to the complainant N Sravanthi.

Meanwhile, ASIPF/A S Sudhakar with staff recovered a wallet that contained driving license, voter ID and debit card and other documents along with cash Rs 1,220 at Srikakulam Road station. Complainant Simhadri Karnam lost the wallet during his journey to Secunderabad. His wallet was returned intact by the RPF.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair division Anup Satpathy appreciated the efforts of the RPF personnel in recovering the lost luggage and valuables and handing them over to the concerned passengers. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch.Raghuveer advised the public to contact the complaint registration number 139 for assistance.