Visakhapatnam: Security beefed up for G20 Summit

Visakhapatnam: With more than 150 delegates arriving from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and other countries of the world in the port city to participate in the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit to be held on March 28 and 29, security has been beefed up in the city. About 2,500 policemen have taken over the city and are maintaining hawk-eyed vigil. The otherwise drab, Gutka-stained and faded walls of the city have been given a facelift with colourful, attractive themes and murals.



From the time the delegates step into the Visakhapatnam Airport till they reach the place where they have been accommodated and to the venue, a three-channel security system will be in place. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth said that special soft skill training has been given to the police personnel utilising the service of the experts to treat the international guests with appropriate etiquettes and protocol. "About 1,850 civil police, 400 from the Armed Reserve, four greyhound units, two Quick Response Teams, six special parties, and two APSP platoons will keep a hawk's eye on the city," explains the City Commissioner of Police.

As a part of the heightened security measure, parts of the city have been declared as no 'drone flying' and red zones from Monday to March 31. The police placed such restrictions for 96 hours along various routes the foreign representatives and VVIPS would commute during the G20 Summit.

Visitors will be restricted from gaining access to tourist spots such as Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, VMRDA Park and Thotlakonda Park will remain closed from March 26 to 27 as the foreign representatives are likely to visit these places during those dates. Support has also been sought from Coast Guard and Indian Navy to ensure enforcement of security measures effectively and in a hassle-free manner.