Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple to remain closed for devotees from May 10 to 15

Priests grinding sandalwood paste ahead of the annual Chandanotsavam in Simhachalam on Friday
x

Priests grinding sandalwood paste ahead of the annual Chandanotsavam in Simhachalam on Friday

Highlights

  • The decision was taken by the temple authorities following the requests made by priests
  • Keeping the major annual festival ‘Chandanotsavam’ in view, the temple priests appealed to the authorities to close darshan for the devotees as it will help prevent the spread of the virus
  • Preparations for Chandanotsavam begin at Simhachalam temple

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be closed for devotees from May 10 to May 15.

The decision was taken by the temple authorities based on the requests made by the priests.

Keeping the major annual festival 'Chandanotsavam' in view, the temple priests appealed to the authorities to close darshan for the devotees. They said it will also help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the approval of the trust board, Executive Officer M V Suryakala took the decision to close darshan for the devotees for six days starting from May 10. The rituals and special poojas at the temple will continue from 'Aradhana' (morning) to 'Pavalimpu Seva' (night).

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said the year's biggest festival Chandanotsavam will take place sans devotees. Many temples in the State have already closed for devotees.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Chandanotsavam scheduled on May 14 have commenced.

After performing special puja at the temple, the priests collected 17-kg of sandalwood paste by grinding the sandalwood sticks on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X