Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple to remain closed for devotees from May 10 to 15

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be closed for devotees from May 10 to May 15.

The decision was taken by the temple authorities based on the requests made by the priests.

Keeping the major annual festival 'Chandanotsavam' in view, the temple priests appealed to the authorities to close darshan for the devotees. They said it will also help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the approval of the trust board, Executive Officer M V Suryakala took the decision to close darshan for the devotees for six days starting from May 10. The rituals and special poojas at the temple will continue from 'Aradhana' (morning) to 'Pavalimpu Seva' (night).

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said the year's biggest festival Chandanotsavam will take place sans devotees. Many temples in the State have already closed for devotees.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Chandanotsavam scheduled on May 14 have commenced.

After performing special puja at the temple, the priests collected 17-kg of sandalwood paste by grinding the sandalwood sticks on Friday.