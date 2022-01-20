Visakhapatnam: Sub drains at Sanjivayya Nagar cry for attention

Visakhapatnam: The four-decade-old Sanjivayya Nagar needs attention as the roads and drains have become old and worn out. Also, some of the sub drains remain blocked midway.



The neighbourhood that houses over 250 families does not have proper sub drains. In many parts of the locality, the sub drains paint a picture of neglect and are clogged with sewage and other concrete waste, blocking the flow.

Back then, more than 70 poor beneficiaries received pattas in the neighbourhood. However, over the years, the colony started expanding and many group houses and apartment complexes cropped up. "The colony is deprived of a park and a community hall. Even the existing amenities need to be repaired as maintenance takes a backseat in the locality," says Appa Rao, a resident of the colony.

Tompala Simhachalam,a donor, came forward to construct Lakshmi Ganapathi temple in the locality. Apart from building the temple, the donor is also taking care of the electricity charges and other expenses required for the temple's maintenance. "Thankfully, the temple serves as a meeting avenue for the colony people to carry out spiritual programmes and other community events," says Simhachalam, another resident of the neighbourhood.

Along with the maintenance of the colony, residents of Sanjivayya Nagar demand clearing of blocked sub drains and the main drain and taking up repair works to fix uneven roads that stretch along the neighbourhood.

Earlier, an 80-ft road was laid along the colony. Though a large part of the work has been completed, the median facilitated for developing the greenery is yet to take shape. The locality gained recognition after laying the 80-ft road and residents demand that the weed-filled median needs to be replaced with greenery as proposed.