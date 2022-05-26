Visakhapatnam: Take all measures to prevent road accidents

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the authorities concerned to focus on black spots in the district and set up indicators wherever required at the earliest.

Addressing the district officials at the road safety committee meeting held here on Wednesday, the Collector asked the authorities to improve public transport facilities in the district and prevent road accidents.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials mentioned that the potholes in many areas should be covered with patchworks at theearliest.

Traffic police briefed the Collector that there were 80 black spots in the district. further, GVMC officials were directed to repair the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road from Convent Junction to Pendurthi as it was in a bad condition at several places. Mallikarjuna asked the officials about the progress of Sheela Nagar-Sabbavaram National Highway works. Police officials said the national highway near Gajuwaka police station was very narrow. Responding to that, the Collector directed the GVMC officials to ready road widening proposals.

Similarly, police officials told the Collector that the traffic problem was high at HPCL and IOCL because lorries were parked on the road at Malkapuram industrial area and the loading process was being taken up on the road. Mallikarjuna directed the authorities concerned to talk to the officials concerned and send proposals for allotment of required parking space.

As there is no proper night lighting on the national highway, the Collector suggested the authorities take required measures. He said plants should be trimmed along the highway to enhance visibility.

He directed the Education, Medical and Health and NGOs to conduct awareness programmes on road safety in schools and colleges.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam explained through a PowerPoint presentation the issues discussed in the last meeting regarding road safety and progress made so far.

District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi, police, GVMC, national highway, R and B, District Education Officers, NGOs and others were present.