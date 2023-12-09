Visakhapatnam: TDP extends financial help to fishermen who suffered loss

Visakhapatnam : TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that Jana Sena and TDP are the only parties reaching out to the fishermen whenever there was trouble.

Distributing compensation to Fishing Harbour victims here on Friday, he informed that fishermen are always with the TDP irrespective of the party being in power or not. Atchannaidu said the credit of giving pension to fishermen who crossed 50 years goes to the TDP. He said even though people suffered a lot due to cyclone Michaung, there was no proper response from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He appealed to the fishermen to extend support to the JSP and TDP alliance.

The TDP State president alleged that the Chief Minister was cheating all the communities by providing welfare schemes to a few beneficiaries. Atchannaidu assured the victims of the Fishing Harbour incident that they would be given all the support once the TDP gets elected. Speaking about different corporations, the TDP leader mentioned that the YSRCP leaders were using corporation posts to avoid paying toll gate fees. He appealed to the fishermen community to support the TDP and JSP alliance and the slogan of every fisherman should be the victory of the alliance.

Former minister Kollu Ravindra said the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour incident was unfortunate and such accidents did not happen in any harbour in the country. He alleged that the accident happened due to the failure of the YSRCP government.

Due to the pressure mounted by the TDP and JSP, the State government has responded and provided compensation to the victims, he pointed out. Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy stated that the TDP has been working for the development of the fishermen community since NTR’s rule. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP provided financial assistance from their own funds even before the YSRCP government came to the rescue of the victims, he said.

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam parliament in-charge M Sri Bharath, district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji, leaders Duvvarapu Rama Rao participated in the programme.

Rs.1 lakh each for owners who lost their boats completely, Rs.50,000 for the victims whose boats were partially damaged, Rs.5,000 for the workers employed in the boats were given as compensation by the TDP.