Visakhapatnam : TDP slams case against frontline worker

Visakhapatnam : There is no protection or respect for women in Andhra Pradesh, alleged TDP politburo member Vangalapudi Anitha. Speaking to the media here on Monday, Anitha said the manner in which the police 'manhandled' Lakshmi Aparna in the city the other day was inhumane.

She said that Lakshmi Aparna came to Visakhapatnam for a job and was performing her duty during the pandemic. "The health worker questioned the police so that her friend would not get into trouble because of her," Anitha said.

Further, she said that at a time when the entire country is honouring frontline workers for their service to people in times of the pandemic, it is very sad that Andhra Pradesh fails to show any respect for them.

"Do ordinary people have the right to question the police or not? Is this the kind of respect a woman receive in the state? Do we define this as friendly-policing? Will she be meeting the same destiny as Narsipatnam Area Hospital doctor Sudhakar?" Anitha said.

She wondered why the AP Women's Commission and the home minister did not respond to the issue. She demanded the city police commissioner to do justice to Lakshmi Aparna. The TDP politburo demanded withdrawal the case filed against the frontline worker and take appropriate action against the police who allegedly behaved in a 'rude' manner, she said.

Meanwhile, women associations have strongly condemned the filing of a case against Lakshmi Aparna. Members of the All India Democratic Women's Association have criticised policemen for their 'rash behaviour' with the public during the partial curfew.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against the employee of the private hospital.

The CPI members also raised their voice against the incident.