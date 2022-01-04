Visakhapatnam: Two more bodies retrieved from RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: In two incidents that occurred on Sunday at RK Beach, four tourists from Odisha and Hyderabad were reportedly drowned in Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened when they ventured into the sea for a swim and later pulled in by a large current.

While the bodies of the two were recovered on Sunday, the other two bodies of K Shiva (22) and Md Azeez (21) were fished out on Monday. They ventured into the sea for a swim along with their friends.

Earlier on Sunday, the bodies of Ch Shiva (24) from Hyderabad and Sumitra Tripathi (21) from Cuttack were retrieved. According to CI Rama Rao, the body of Md Azeez was washed ashore and Shiva's body was rescued utilising the service of the helicopter. The police and Indian Navy worked in coordination during the search operation to fish out the bodies.

Meanwhile, based on the request received from the district administration, the Indian Navy launched helicopters to assist the Civil Administration for search and rescue (SAR) of the missing persons at RK Beach who drowned on Sunday.

Night vision device capable Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched from INS Dega which undertook continuous search operations over the coastline and the sea throughout the night, however, no survivors were sighted then.

The search operation continued on Monday, utilising the Indian Navy Chetak Helicopter. After hours of search operation, a body floating over the sea surface was spotted at approximately 150-m from the coastline. The diver onboard was immediately lowered from the helicopter and the body of the deceased was carried to the coast. Later, the body was handed over to the local police at RK Beach.