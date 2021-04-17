Visakhapatnam: VCT sets new productivity record

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Container Terminal (VCT) has set a new shop productivity record of 110 moves per hour while handling the CHX service vessel Mexico, completing a total of 2,113 moves in 19.4 hours on April 8.

It was done with an average gross crane productivity of 28.8 moves an hour. The latest achievement of 110 moves per hour exceeded the terminal's previous record of 108 moves per hour achieved in 2019.

With the enhanced operational efficiency at the terminal, VCT is facilitating faster ship movements, thereby reducing the cost of logistics and improving the effectiveness of the supply chain for the EXIM trade.

Extending the rebates for vessel-related charges, VPT's accommodation of container vessels of 390-metre LOA and developing an empty container yard are some of the recent initiatives taken to facilitate the trade. With an additional 395-metre-long quay getting readied, the terminal capacity will increase to 1.3 million TEUs annually by the end of 2021.