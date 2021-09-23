Visakhapatnam: Waltair DRM takes part in Swachh Parisar drive

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Swachhta fortnight organised by Waltair Division, divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Satpathy held 'Swachh Parisar', a clean workplace programme, at his office here on Thursday. Intensive cleanliness drives were conducted at all major and minor stations across Waltair Division. A massive 'shramdaan' was organised involving railway employees, for maintenance of office premises, workplaces and station areas.



Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that under Swachh Parisar, special attention was paid on maintaining cleanliness at workplaces, platforms, FOBs, railway tracks, dustbins and waiting rooms. The cleanliness drive was carried out by railway employees in the premises of railway stations, circulating areas and different places. Railway passengers were made aware of the campaign with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.