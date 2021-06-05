Visakhapatnam: Webinar on Ecosystem Restoration held

Visakhapatnam: The United Nations has decided to observe the 2021-2030 period as Ecosystem Restoration decade and Indian government also decided to focus more on ecology development, said Central Agroforestry Research Institute (ICAR) Director A Arunachalam here on Friday.

At a national-level webinar on Ecosystem Restoration organised jointly by GITAM deemed to be University, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management and Delhi-based Society for Science of Climate Change and Sustainable Environment, Dr Arunachalam said the importance of the conservation of ecology and biodiversity cannot be overemphasised in the light of emergence and spread of the novel coronavirus. He stressed on the importance of Covid ecology to avoid future pandemics. Further, he said that 80 per cent of biodiversity was lost due to human destruction.

Institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said environmental pollution often poses serious risks to future generations. He said that there's a need to protect environment for future generations

Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management Director N Srinivas, faculty members, scholars and students participated in the webinar.