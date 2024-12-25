Visakhapatnam: Webinar on web services skills on Dec 28

Visakhapatnam: The demand for Amazon Web Services (AWS) skills has increased in recent days, said B Prasad, dean-training and placements at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology on Tuesday.

Unveiling the brochure for the webinar on ‘DevOps Journey with Jenkins: Tips and Best Practices’, he added that there is a huge demand for web services and about 60 percent of cloud computing job postings require AWS-related skills.

He opined that the webinar is being organised to bring technology in line with the changing times and exhorted candidates to take advantage of the free webinar programme organised on December 28 under the auspices of Millennium Software Solutions.

B Chandra, HoD, department of management studies, Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology, will be the chief guest for the webinar and Sowjanya Kunuku, trainer AWS and DevOps will be the speaker.

Those interested to participate in the webinar should register by logging on to www.millenniumsoftsol.com by December 28 before 5.30 pm. Further details can be accessed by dialling 9248753099 or 9154084157.