  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Young officers embark on sail training ships

Young officers visit sail training ships as a part of the MILAN-2022
x

Young officers visit sail training ships as a part of the MILAN-2022

Highlights

In furthering the theme of camaraderie through professional and social interactions between the participating navies, a Milan of young officers (MOYO) from participating friendly foreign countries was conducted as a part of MILAN-2022.

Visakhapatnam: In furthering the theme of camaraderie through professional and social interactions between the participating navies, a Milan of young officers (MOYO) from participating friendly foreign countries was conducted as a part of MILAN-2022.

The harbour phase of the MILAN MOYO began with a familiarisation visit to sail training ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini.

The officers were exposed to the nuances of ship handling whilst entering and leaving harbour in the ship handling simulator and witnessed the operational demonstration at RK Beach.

During the sea phase of the multilateral exercise that will be held from March 1 and 4, the young officers will be embarking on sail training ships.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X