Visakhapatnam: Young officers embark on sail training ships

Visakhapatnam: In furthering the theme of camaraderie through professional and social interactions between the participating navies, a Milan of young officers (MOYO) from participating friendly foreign countries was conducted as a part of MILAN-2022.

The harbour phase of the MILAN MOYO began with a familiarisation visit to sail training ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini.

The officers were exposed to the nuances of ship handling whilst entering and leaving harbour in the ship handling simulator and witnessed the operational demonstration at RK Beach.

During the sea phase of the multilateral exercise that will be held from March 1 and 4, the young officers will be embarking on sail training ships.