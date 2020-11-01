Visakhapatnam: YS Jagan calls for strict action against Gajuwaka murder accused

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted seriously to Gajuwaka where a young woman murdered over rejecting the love of a man. He directed DGP to take strict action against the accused and urged the officials to see that such incidents are not repeated. The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Varalakshmi's family members. CM Jagan directed the DGP and CS to be more vigilant about the safety of women. It was clarified that all the students should be made aware so that they can download the Disha app.

It is learnt that a young woman was killed over a love affair at around 9.30 pm on Saturday in Srinagar Sundaraiah Colony in Gajuwaka. Akhil Sai Venkat (21) of Chittinaidu Colony has been allegedly harassing a young woman named Varalakshmi (17) who had recently completed her Intermediate in a private college. On Saturday night he telephoned her along with a friend named Ramu and told her to come to Sai Baba temple in Sundaraiah colony. The young woman who came there asked Akhil Sai why he had called her. Seeing the situation there, Varalakshmi phoned her uncle and told him to come to the temple immediately. An enraged Akhil Sai cut her neck with the knife he had brought with him.

As soon as the incident was known, CM Jagan got the details from the CS, DGP and Intelligence Chief on Sunday morningnand directed Minister Mekatoti Sucharitha and Disha special officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil to visit Varalakshmi's family. The CM made it clear to the authorities that steps should be taken to ensure that 100 per cent download and use of this app, especially for girls studying in schools and college. The state government has been directed to take strict measures to curb crimes against the women if the girl or woman gives any information that there is a threat from a particular person or persons.

The main accused in the incident, Akhil Sai is studying BL at Andhra University. Police are investigating the case following a complaint by the victim's family members. Akhil Sai and Ram have already been arrested by the police. Akhil Sai - Varalakshmi's intimacy with Ramu is being investigated.