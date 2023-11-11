Visakhapatnam: YSRCP government fulfilled 99% of promises says YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam : Efforts will be taken to allot plots for more eligible beneficiaries among journalists and based on the requests received, suggestions to amend the GO will be considered, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking at a programme held here on Friday, the Minister assured that the government would take a decision in favour of journalists and several issues of the beneficiaries will be taken into account and brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he informed.

The dream of owning a house would be fulfilled for 15,000 to 20,000 journalists across the State, the Minister announced. Housing sites would be allocated without any discrimination between urban and rural beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to fulfill the dream of journalists’ owning a home at the earliest. He said the YSRCP government has fulfilled 98.9 per cent of the promises made before elections.

Former minister and Bheemunipatnam constituency MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao opined that it would be better if the process of allotment of sites to journalists is completed within three months.

South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, chairman of APMSMDC Adari Anand Kumar and auditor and former chairman of Smart City Corporation G Venkateswara Rao (GV) were present.