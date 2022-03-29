Visakhapatnam YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana denies allegations on land disputes

The YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana responded to the Visakhapatnam land dispute issue. Visakhapatnam MP Satyanarayana clarified that he did not occupy the place belonging to Intelligence SP Madhu and opined that he had not occupied anyone's land. He said that SP Madhu and four others bought 500 yards of land from Ellapu Ishwar and opined that he was informed that SP was trying to construct a compound wall at the site.



However, he made clear that he called on to police and municipal authorities over the constructions without permission. The MP asserted that the constructions be made only after getting permits on their own site and explained that even on land belonging to the SP, constructions were carried out without permission.



MP MVV Satyanarayana clarified that neither they nor their organization had violated government regulations.



