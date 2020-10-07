Vizag Port registers 11% growth in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has registered an all-time record of handling over 72.72 million metric tonnes cargo for the fiscal 2019-20, Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said here on Tuesday.



Speaking to the media, the VPT Chairman said it was achieved against 65.30 million tonnes handled in 2018-19, recording a growth of 11 per cent. He said there will be a fierce competition with the private ports for the next three to four years.

Ahead of the 87th Port Foundation Day celebrations, Rama Mohana Rao said the Vizag Port will soon expand from the present 126 metric tonnes capacity to 141 metric tonnes. Accordingly, mechanisation will be upgraded to increase the efficiency and speed up the unloading system, he added.

In a step to give a tough competition to the private ports, the VPT Chairman said, "We are handling new commodities such as sugar, rice and fly ash. Similarly, we are focusing on granite handling and other commodities. Once the Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020 is implemented, competition with private ports will increase."

Chairman said VPT handled a volume of 32.77 metric tonnes during the first six months of the current financial year. The decline in traffic volume was 1.98 million tonnes compared to previous year. He briefed the reasons for cargo decline, the raw material for the power sector (steam coal), steel sector (coking coal), petroleum sector (crude) and container cargo (import) decreased due to the economic slowdown.

However, significant growth was recorded in respect of iron ore and pellets, coastal export of thermal coal, fertilisers, steel and container exports. He explained further initiatives as concessions in railway terminal charges to mechanical tipping and unloading of iron ore rakes to promote exports and concessions to mainline container vessels.

Rama Mohana Rao said EQ-7 berth is declared as non-crane berth, giving relief in terms of lesser berth hire charges as compared to crane berth.