Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP, Vizag Zoo) and Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat have entered into an animal exchange programme with the former receiving a lioness and the latter a pair of wild dogs, an official said on Saturday.
Vizag Zoo received the two-and-half-year-old lioness on Friday night, which is expected to be a major attraction and joins a resident pair to establish a pride of lions. "This exchange aims to facilitate the breeding programme for lions at IGZP. We are happy to engage in this collaborative effort with Sakkarbaugh Zoo," said Nandani Salaria, curator, Vizag Zoo in a press release.
By engaging in animal exchange programmes for breeding purposes, Salaria noted that not only genetic vitality is enhanced but also knowledge and expertise shared in animal care and management. Following the standard animal quarantine period, the public viewing of lioness will be allowed.