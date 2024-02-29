Vizianagaram: Farmers receive Rs 52.73 cr Rythu Bharosa

Vizianagaram : As many as 2,623,414 farmers received Rs 52.73 crore under Rythu Bharosa and 46, 460 farmers got Rs 8.894 crore under Sunna Vaddi scheme in the district on Wednesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the amount from his camp office in Tadepalli. ZP chairman Chinna Srinu and collector S Nagalakshmi taking part in the programme here said that the government is supporting farmers by providing financial assistance to continue their profession. They said that the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are aiming to make farming a profitable vocation and encouraging farming in all ways. The government established Rythu Ruthy Bharosa Kendra to help farmers in many ways.

Similarly, Rs 29.32 crore was credited in 1,46,016 farmers’ accounts in Parvthipuram Manyam district under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme. District collector Nishant Kumar attended in the virtual conference from the collectorate. He said that 1,46,016 farmers got benefitted from Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan. An amount of Rs 29.32 crore was credited in to the farmers’ accounts for the year. He informed that 27,905 farmers got Rs 5.23 crore under Sunna Vaddi scheme for the rabi season of 2021-22 and kharif season 2022. Farmers expressed their happiness over the amount credited in their account.