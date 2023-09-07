Live
Just In
Vizianagaram players bag gold in taekwondo
Vizianagaram: The taekwondo players, who have participated in the 14th national-level open taekwondo competitions held at Ranchi, Jharkhand state have delivered wonderful performance and bagged gold and silver, bronze medals.
Speaking on the occasion, Gurana Ayyalu, President of District Olympic Association said that the competitions were held from September 2-4 in Ranchi in which 61 players from all over AP participated and sixteen players are from Vizianagaram district.
Twelve of them have won medals. Five players K Gagan Sagar, K Chaitanya, B Hemanth, B Bhavya Sravani, T Keerthana have bagged gold medals and three bagged silver and four bagged bronze medals.
Ayyalu said that the association will help the players of the district in all aspects and encourage them to perform better in various games and sport.
He said that the Olympic association will support the players by providing sports kits, dress and even financial support for their physical strength. Ch Venugopalarao, secretary also attended the programme.