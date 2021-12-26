VMRDA Park opens to public

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala inaugurated the ticket counter of the much-awaited VMRDA Park to make it accessible to the public after the completion of modernisation works.

Marking the occasion, she bought the first ticket following which visitors were allowed in the park. Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Nirmala said the park is unique to Visakhapatnam city. The chairperson urged the visitors to follow Covid norms while entering the park. She mentioned that without a mask, visitors will not be allowed.

VMRDA Park was re-inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. Later, finishing works were completed at the premises before opening for the visitors.

VMRDA joint commissioner Ravindra, secretary Raghanadha Reddy, chief engineer Bhavani Shankar, officials and staff were present at the inaugural.