Voice of dissent grows louder against Duvvada Srinivas

Srikakulam : Dissent is mounting against the sitting MLC and YSRCP Tekkali Assembly constituency coordinator Duvvada Srinivas, who does not have cordial relations with the other two important leaders of the party, i.e., former Central Minister Killi Krupa Rani and Kalinga Corporation chairman Perada Tilak.

In 2014 elections, Duvvada Srinivas was defeated by TDP candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in Tekkali Assembly segment. Again in 2019, Duvvada Srinivas contested for MP post from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, but he was defeated by TDP candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Later, the YSRCP made him MLC.

Duvvada failed to coordinate with the party leaders in all four mandals of Tekkali, Kotabommali, Santhabommali and Nandigama. In this backdrop, Duvvada was removed from the post of constituency coordinator, but a few days later, he was again appointed as the Assembly constituency in-charge.

This decision was strongly opposed by the party leaders. For the last four days, YSRCP mandal-level leaders have been holding a series of meetings and demanded the party high command to remove Duvvada Srinivas from the post of constituency coordinator.

In Santhabommali mandal, sarpanches of 13 villages and nine mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) members had organised a meeting at Akasalakkavaram village recently, opposing Duvvada’s re-appointment as coordinator. In Kotabommali and Santhabommali mandals also, leaders held a meeting against him. Leaders of all villages in Tekkali and Nandigama mandals also were opposing him. Dissident group leaders Jeeru Babu Rao, Suggu Rami Reddy, B Mohan Reddy, K Appa Rao, Kolla Bhaskara Rao and others have been organising camps against Duvvada Srinivas.