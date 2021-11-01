VSP observes National Unity Day

Visakhapatnam: Unity run, administration of pledge marked the National Unity Day observed by organisations and departments.

Many paid humble tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Architect of India's Unity and Integrity.

Superintendent of Police, Visakha Rural, B Krishna Rao highlighted the significance of the National Unity Day. Armed Reserve personnel and officers took the unity pledge on the occasion. Later, a National Unity Run was held on the beach road. City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and Krishna Rao flagged off the run. DCP I Gowthami Sali, ASP B Lakshmi Narayana, ARDSP RPL Santhi Kumar and others took part in the event.

At Waltair Division, National Unity Day was observed with fervour. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy administered the pledge to the railway staff who gathered on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said, Patel was a dynamic leader with a firm belief in national integrity and stubborn stand on national unity. ADRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta, DPO RNA Parida, among others participated.

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was celebrated with gaiety at RINL. A Run for Unity was held on the occasion. K H Prakash, CGM (Medical) attended as chief guest and close to 250 participants took part in the run.