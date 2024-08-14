Live
- LoP Rahul not scared of ED or CBI, says Dy CM
- IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha
- NALCO net profit rises 72 pc to Rs 601 cr
- Decision on nominee for Channapatna bypoll to be decided in Delhi: BJP
- Stop looting, help revive HMT: Kumaraswamy lashes out at DKS
- Vani takes charge as Kanipakam temple EO
- Revanth to lay stone for new facility of Cognizant today
- Make CM Revanth’s visit to district a success: DCC chief
- MITS gets prestigious ranking in NIRF-2024
- NASA just shut down a planetary defence mission, Now what?
Just In
Waltair Division achieves milestone with first refrigerator container rake
The transition to rail transportation for the significant volume of frozen shrimps represents a shift in logistics
Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) marked a significant milestone by successfully loading its first refrigerator container rake with frozen shrimps from the multimodal logistics park of Container Corporation of India (CCJS), Visakhapatnam to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Central Railway.
The development underscores the division’s commitment to enhancing rail freight operations and achieving remarkable growth in its revenue streams.
The inaugural rake, consisting of wagons equipped with power packs, carried a substantial 1,080 tonnes of frozen shrimps. This helps in generating additional revenue with new traffic. Previously, this type of cargo was transported by road. But, thanks to sustained interaction with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and persistent efforts of the Waltair Division, the traffic has been shifted to rail.
The transition to rail transportation for this significant volume of frozen shrimps not only represents a shift in logistics but also contributes to the incremental freight earnings of the division. The achievement highlights the division’s capability to handle specialised cargo efficiently and opens up new avenues for further growth in freight operations.
Congratulating the team, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad said that the division is committed to enhancing freight services and exploring innovative solutions to boost its revenue.
The development is a testament to the effectiveness of collaboration with partners like CONCOR and the division’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence.