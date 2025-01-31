Water man calls for concerted efforts to overcome marine pollution

Anakapalli: Environmental activist and Water man of India Rajendra Singh stressed on preventing marine pollution and enhancing the livelihood fishermen community.

Along with environment general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana, fishermen leader and other environment enthusiasts, Rajendra Singh visited Boyapadu Rajupeta, Revupolavaram, Pudimadaka Nagamayyapalem, Jalaripeta fishermen villages in Payakaraopeta, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli, Bheemili and Visakhapatnam east constituencies here on Thursday.

After visiting various villages and coasts, Rajendra Singh said that marine pollution has to be documented properly and presented to the people, authorities and to the government so that clear picture would be given to them on how pollution is impacting the lives of lakhs of fishermen in united Visakhapatnam district.

The fishermen in these villages lost their livelihood, health and became victims because of industrial effluents released directly into the sea by the bulk drug companies and other chemical companies, he mentioned.

The youth from fishermen villages are migrating to other cities for employment and their families’ health is deteriorating due to the contaminated groundwater and polluted air, Rajendra Singh stated.

While interacting with the fishermen, the locals informed that a major problem is that the industries are releasing the effluents into the drains and water bodies and enters the sea untreated. Dr Rajendra Singh opined that it is an environmental disaster and urged Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to address the pollution problems that continue to persist in the region for long.

During their visit, the villagers appealed to the team to stop setting up the huge bulk drug unit proposed here in Payakaraopeta of Anakapalli district. Responding to them, Satyanarayana explained to them that stopping the industries is not a solution but preventing the pollution is. The team also visited the untreated sewage discharge point at Lawson’s Bay Colony and noted that the situation only worsened. The waterman of India urged the Government of AP to identify, demarcate and notify the areas of tanks, rivers and coastal areas so that encroachments could be prevented.

Environmental activists Kiran Chitla, P Adinarayana, Sanku Venkateswara Rao and Duggina Babji were present.