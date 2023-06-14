Women stay away from kitchen, prefer parcel service

Visakhapatnam: The otherwise busy moms, who run crazy errands meeting deadlines in the kitchen, packing lunch and snack boxes for their school-going wards, depend largely on quick-to-make recipes, instant stuff and food delivery Apps to meet their daily meal needs.

Unable to cope with the sweltering heat, several women find it tough to spend hours in the kitchen bringing out a menu and working towards it.

Instead, they are now exploring YouTube channels to zero in on a quick-to-make recipe or bring home instant food or place an order on food delivery App so that the length of time spent in the kitchen could either be minimised or skipped.

Working women say that it’s an energy-sapping exercise to cook food at home before heading to their workplace. In the recent past, the sale at parcel service points and takeaway counters has gone up. Also, food delivery services get flooded with orders as people prefer getting meals delivered home rather than preparing them at home.

Even health-conscious women, who accord top priority to home-cooked food, could not slog in the kitchen like they normally do. “I find cooking therapeutic and relaxing. But in the past two weeks, I could not stay away from the air-conditioned room for more than 15 to 20 minutes. With sweltering heat taking a toll on our lives, cooking is the last thing I prefer to indulge in now,” reasons Jyotsna Somayajula, who is working from home for an MNC company.A large section of homemakers too lament that they are unable to dish out meals as before due to the prevailing heat wave conditions. As temperatures unusually soar in Visakhapatnam, crossing 44 degrees Celsius recently, many prefer to stay indoors. Besides, a number of small vendors find it difficult to operate their daily business reeling under scorching heat.