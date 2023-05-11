YS Jagan arrives in Visakhapatnam, to launch development programs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan who reached Visakhapatnam received a warm welcome at the airport. City Mayor Harivenkata Kumari along with Minister Amarnath, Whip Karanam Dharmashree, MP MVV Satyanarayana along with others extended a warm invitation to CM Jagan.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Visakhapatnam to participate in many development programs in the administrative capital and lay many foundation stones.



In a while, CM Jagan will unveil the statue of the late great YSR at the YSR Cricket Stadium in PM Palem (Pothula Malayya Palem).