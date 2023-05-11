  • Menu
YS Jagan arrives in Visakhapatnam, to launch development programs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
CM Jagan will unveil the statue of the late great YSR at the YSR Cricket Stadium in PM Palem (Pothula Malayya Palem).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan who reached Visakhapatnam received a warm welcome at the airport. City Mayor Harivenkata Kumari along with Minister Amarnath, Whip Karanam Dharmashree, MP MVV Satyanarayana along with others extended a warm invitation to CM Jagan.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Visakhapatnam to participate in many development programs in the administrative capital and lay many foundation stones.

In a while, CM Jagan will unveil the statue of the late great YSR at the YSR Cricket Stadium in PM Palem (Pothula Malayya Palem).

