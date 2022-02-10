YS Jagan expresses displeasure over traffic jam during his visit to Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed displeasure over the traffic jam incident during his visit to Visakhapatnam. It is learned that CM YS Jagan visited Visakhapatnam on Wednesday as part of his visit to Sri Sharda Peetham. However, during the CM's visit, the authorities imposed traffic restrictions in the city for hours.



CM Jagan expressed deep dissatisfaction over this and directed the state DGP to conduct an immediate inquiry. Authorities were questioned why the traffic was stopped for hours. He became serious about the authorities as to why people were being harassed. He made it clear that such incidents would not be repeated in the future.

Allegations are rife that the traffic police were overzealous during CM Jagan's visit as they did not allow vehicles from Sarada Peetham to the CM convoy going to the airport. Passengers traveling to the airport were severely inconvenienced by the manner of the police. Vehicles stopped at NAD Junction and passengers were in trouble. Vehicles coming from Kothavalasa were stopped by the police for two hours.

As a part of his participation in the mahotsavam, the Chief Minister took part in rituals such as 'Rajasyamala yagam', 'Rudra homam' and 'Poornahuti' that lasted for about two-and-a-half hours at the peetham. The puja rituals were led by the pontiffs of the Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and Sri Swathmanandendra Saraswathi.