YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam today, to inaugurate Sea Harrier museum

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam today and participate in various development programs. He will leave Tadepalli residence at 2 pm on Thursday and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 3.20 pm.



The Chief Minister will reach the YSR Stadium in PM Palem and unveil the YSR statue installed there at 5.30 PM. He will reach Arilova at 4.50 pm and inaugurate the Apollo Cancer Hospital and later will reach the beach road at 5.50 pm.



CM Jagan will inaugurate the Sea Harrier warplane museum developed by VMRDA there and VMRDA complex in Ramnagar and the indoor sports arena in MVP will also be started from there. Later, the foundation stone will be laid for the Kapu Building in Endada and the Fish Landing Center in Bhimili. At 6.15 am will reach AU Convention Hall on Beach Road and participate in the wedding reception of MLA Golla Baburao's son. After that, he will leave Visakha at 7 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 8.20 pm.