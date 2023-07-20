YSRCP corporators win GVMC standing committee elections

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP corporators won in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation standing committee elections held here on Wednesday.

A total of 20 candidates contested in the polls. Of them, U Narayana Rao got 66 votes, A Padma 64 votes, P Lakshmi Sowjanya 64 votes.

Similarly, K Poornima 63 votes, K Kameswari 63, B Laxman Rao 63, B Sujatha 63, G Vijaya Sai 62, B Surya Kumari 62, Ch Rajini 61 and B Surya Kumar 62 votes.

The election was held at the GVMC main building from 10 am to 2 pm. After counting of the votes, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma released the winning candidates’ details. However, Jana Sena, CPM, CPI did not participate in the voting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said 10 corporators of the ruling party were elected as members of the standing committee. She expressed happiness that the votes were more than the numerical strength of the YSRCP candidates.

The Mayor mentioned that the TDP corporators also voted for the ruling party candidates.

Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, deputy mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Satish, west constituency coordinator Adari Anand Kumar congratulated the newly elected members.