32 students fall sick due to food poisoning in Hanumakonda
The students are said to have eaten stale food from the college hostel's dining hall
Hyderabad: Over 32 female students have fallen sick due to food consumption at SR Prime Junior College in Hanumakonda. The reason is learned to be the case of food poisoning. The students are said to have eaten stale food from the college hostel's dining hall. It led to symptoms like stomach pains, diarrhea, and vomiting. A number of the students were taken for the hospital treatment. 15 of them are in the emergency room, it is learned.
Parents and student union leaders have expressed their serious concerns about the situation. Health officials have rushed to the college to look into the matter. However, the college authorities are yet to make any public comment about the food poisoning incident.
