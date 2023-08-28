Agriculture thriving in BRS rule: Gandra

Bhupalpally: Farmers in Telangana who once faced innumerable problems are now happy, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy said. Speaking at the oath taking ceremony of the Bhupalpally Agriculture Market Yard Committee at Ganapuram on Sunday, Reddy said that never before had farmers felt agriculture comfortable and lucrative. Farmers are the backbone of the country – it remained a slogan during the regimes of previous governments but nobody came to the rescue of the distressed farming sector, Reddy said.

“Earlier, we used to witness Opposition Party legislators’ protests in the Assembly, demanding resolution of the issues faced by the farmers. Gone are those days. Ever since the BRS took over the governance in the State, the Opposition leaders have no point to corner the ruling party especially with regard to agriculture. The credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who made farming a festival by providing financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu to farmers, besides ensuring irrigation facilities and 24-hour free power supply,” Reddy said.

Reddy criticised the Opposition Parties, accusing them of spreading false information even though the farmers are happy in the State. He urged the agriculture market committee chairman Polsani Laxmi Narasimha Rao and the directors to work for the welfare of the farmers. Stating that Telangana has witnessed all round growth under the leadership of KCR, Reddy expressed confidence that the BRS will retain the power for the third successive time.

BRS Jayashankar Bhupalpally district president Gandra Jyothy appealed to people not to fall prey to the guiles of Opposition Party leaders’ accusation against the BRS Government. Warangal Lok Sabha member Pasunuri Dayakar was among others present.